TURBOTVILLE — A group of Warrior Run High School students are sharing their love of knitting and crocheting with one another, with the hope of attracting more students to a hobby they love.
Students recently formed a knitting club at the school.
"It is kind of like a progress-based group," said senior Isabella Figueroa. "So we have beginners, people who are just learning how to knit. We have people who already know how to knit, which is really cool because we get to see each other's progress as we go. It's really fun because it's a group-based activity. We're kind of learning as we go, and just getting to make that progress together and see that change is really awesome."
The club was started by seniors Alaina Bower and Figueroa.
"I started knitting a few years ago and then I taught (Figueroa) and a few other friends," said Bower. "Then we were talking at the end of last year that it would be fun if we could do this in the school."
"Last year Alaina and Bella approached me about starting this knitting club because they knew that I did knitting and crochet," said knitting club advisor and Spanish teacher Emily Howell. "They came to me and said, 'hey, we have this vision for a club where we sit together in the mornings, make progress and end up donating our projects.' I'm proud of these girls for creating a safe space for people to come and create together."
Due to the members being at different stages of skill with knitting and crocheting, members do different activities during their time at the club.
"Some people are working on bigger projects because they've been knitting for a while and some people are just learning how to knit and crochet," said Figueroa.
The difference in experience between members also allows for more seasoned members to teach novices the basics of knitting and crocheting.
"Some of our advanced members and our advisor provide help to some of the students who are still learning how to knit and crochet," said Figueroa. "So we help each other and we also get to see each others projects as we work on them, so that's always really awesome."
"I have now been crocheting for five years and to be able to share that with students is really special," said Howell. "I get to connect with a lot of students that I don't have in class anymore and meet new ones, so it's been a really special thing."
Bower recently finished crocheting a winter hat. Junior club member Madeline Stoudt is working on a Christmas stocking for her cat.
"It's a really nice stress reliever," said Stoudt. "It's a nice break from the everyday hustle and bustle."
In addition to bettering their skills in knitting and crocheting, members also have the option of donating their works to the Embassy of Loyalsock Nursing Home.
"The club this year is in its infancy," said Howell. "We weren't able to start fundraising this year, so that will be for next year. That's why the donations portion is optional. Next year, once we can start fundraising, and we figure we'll get more members when it's more of an established club, we'll find local charities that we can donate to."
The club currently has about 15 members. They meet every-other week and have had three meetings so far. The club knits for about an hour in the morning, with most of the students working on projects on their personal time.
"I like to sit around, and then you talk while you knit or listen to music, it's calming," said freshman Andie Bohart.
"Seeing all your hard work and getting a product out of it at the end of the day is like really rewarding I think," said Figueroa. "I've gotten to make tons of different things. All of my Christmas presents this year will be knitted, because that's what I am good at. I guess it's just really rewarding to see that final product at the end of it."
