Warrior Run starts knitting club

Back row left to right: Freshman Andie Bohart and junior Madeline Stoudt. Front row left to right: Senior Alaina Bower and senior Isabella Figueroa. The knitting club consists of advanced members who have experience with knitting and crocheting and novices who are just starting out.

 CHRIS SHADDOCK

TURBOTVILLE — A group of Warrior Run High School students are sharing their love of knitting and crocheting with one another, with the hope of attracting more students to a hobby they love.

Students recently formed a knitting club at the school.

