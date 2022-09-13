District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Brian Felmey, 38, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:34 p.m. Aug. 5 along River Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Felmey allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol concentration of .189%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 27.
DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — William Evans, 37, of Tunnel Road, Coburn, has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts after being involved in a crash at 9:42 a.m. July 31 along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and disregard traffic lane were filed after Evans allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. His blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 27.
Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Lewistown woman who allegedly told officers she is “not good with authority” has been charged with driving under the influence, obscuring plate and drivers required to be licensed.
Karla Cornwell, of Valley Street, has been charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:07 p.m. July 1 along Route 15, Lewisburg.
Police said Cornwell, who was defensive with officers, exhibited signs of impairment. She declined blood testing.
Possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Bernard Dunbrack, 32, of Sixth Street, New Cumberland, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
While being taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants, troopers said Dunbrack was found to be in possession of a metal spoon with residue, 36 needles, 4 glassine bags, Zip Lock baggies and QTips.
Theft by deception
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Francisco Avilia, 31, of North Third Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with theft by deception, fraudulent business practices and home improvement fraud.
Police said Avilia failed to do any work after collecting a $3,000 downpayment for a home improvement project. The alleged incident occurred March 2 at Spencer Place, Lewisburg.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Nicole Hostetler, 34, and Gage Farr, 27, both of no known address, have each been charged with retail theft and theft by unlawful taking after allegedly stealing $3,229 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
On Aug. 17 and 20, troopers said the two left the store without paying for various pieces of merchandise.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Christopher West, 45, of 119 Arch St., Williamsport, has been charged with retail theft, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
The charges were filed after troopers said West left Walmart without paying for $591.25 worth of merchandise he placed in the basket of an electric scooter.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 17 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Three Danville residents have been charged with retail theft after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $233.84 worth of merchandise.
Bradley Walter, 23, Charles Sebelist, 20, and Brynlee Walter, 20, each of Blue Spring Terrace, have been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Criminal trespass
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Middleburg woman has been charged with criminal trespass after allegedly refusing to leave Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Police filed the charge against Francine Hursh, of Sassafras Road, following an incident which occurred at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 22 at 189 E. Tressler Blvd., East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said they were called to the facility after receiving a call that Hursh was refusing to leave after visiting hours had ended.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Milton man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash that occurred at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 4 at Col. John Kelly and JPM roads, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Dorothy English, 21, of Milton, pulled from a stop sign on JPM Road and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nancy Boop, 72, of Lewisburg.
English and her passenger, Jessie Roberts, 44, of Milton, sustained suspected minor injuries. Another passenger in her vehicle, Mark Roberts, 43, of Milton, sustained a suspected serious injury.
Boop, troopers reported, sustained a suspected minor injury. English was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Jersey Shore man was was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries as the result of a crash which occurred at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 10 Along Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Grant Myers, of Jersey Shore, was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson Fatboy west on Route 235 when the motorcycle slid, causing Myers to fall and his Harley-Davidson to be struck by a 2021 Ford F-150XLT driven by a 16-year-old Millmont boy, who was not injured.
Two-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — The driver of a Harley-Davidson Soft Tail sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:26 p.m. Sept. 9 along Industrial Park Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Stacy Fish, 48, of Montoursville, attempted to turn onto the Route 147 on ramp and struck a 2008 Harley-Davidson driven by Lucas Zimmerman, 29, of Northumberland.
Zimmerman sustained a suspected minor injury. Fish was cited with vehicle turning left.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Lewisburg man reported the theft of $12,361.19.
The incident, which remains under investigation, was reported at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 7 along Supplee Mill Road, Union Township, Union County.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jolene Watts, 33, of Lewisburg, was charged after allegedly being found to be driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said Watts was stopped at 7:37 p.m. Sept. 6 along Strahan Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Terroristic threats
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old New Columbia boy has been charged after allegedly threatening a school social worker, and stating he would “shoot up” a local store.
The incident occurred Sept. 8 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Millmont man reported $200 being stolen from a produce stand.
The theft was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sept. 3 along Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Richard Clark, 51, of Montgomery, was taken into custody after allegedly pretending to be an undercover state trooper.
The incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 5 along Springtown Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Milton woman reported receiving a concerning voicemail.
The incident was reported at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 8 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Andrey Kozlov to Crist F. King, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Olwen Joyce Anderson to Olwen Joyce Anderson irrevocable grantor trust, Elizabeth R. Anderson trustee, Bronwen Anderson Sanders trustee, Mark R.D. Anderson trustee, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Martha J. Shaunessy to Martha Shaunessy irrevocable grantor trust, Anya P. Shaunessy trustee, Alexander P. Shaunessy trustee, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Amro lsaid, Susan Rachdan to Madian Yanya, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Earl W. Pilling, Myrna R. Pilling to Kenneth J. Pilling, William D. Pilling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Brittney L. Hannon, James Hannon to Alec N. Leiby, Elizabeth K. Drumm, property in White Deer Township, $270,600.
• Randy J. Schreffler, Ronald E. Schreffler Jr. to Randy J. Schreffler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County to PPL Electric Utilities Corp, Gregg Township right-of-way, no cash consideration.
• Gregg Township to PPL Electric Utilities Corp, Gregg Township right-of-way, no cash consideration.
• 17890 Russell Road LLC to PPL Electric Utilities Corp, Gregg Township right-of-way, no cash consideration.
• John M. Pfeifer, Dana E. Pfeifer to Joseph H. Wilk IV, Karen R. Wilk, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John S. Klingler income only grantor trust, Michael A. Klingler trustee, Andrea J. Klingler trustee to Michael A. Klingler, Andrea J. Klingler, Janet D. Neidig, Jane M. Wagner, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Shirley M. Katherman by attorney, Susan M. Boop attorney to Dylan Craig Maneval, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
