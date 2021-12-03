DANVILLE — Geisinger researchers recently discovered that genomic screening can help identify patients who are at risk for heart disease associated with the build-up of abnormal proteins in the organs and tissues.
The condition, transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), can be hereditary and lead other diseases or conditions, including cardiomyopathy, a common precursor to heart failure. Researchers hypothesized that a known cause of ATTR, variation of the transthyretin (TTR) gene, could identify disease-causing variants and the discovery of undiagnosed disease.
New treatments for ATTR have improved survival rates, but diagnosis based on symptoms remained challenging.
However, data from the MyCode Community Health Initiative analyzed the DNA of participants. It led to the discovery of 157 patients who carried a known disease-causing TTR variant among the 134,753 patients studied. Related heart-disease diagnoses, including cardiomyopathy and heart failure, were significantly more likely in those age 60 and older, but only two of the 157 patients identified already had a clinical diagnosis of amyloidosis.
Visit www.geisinger.org/precision-health/mycode for more information about the MyCode Community Health Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.