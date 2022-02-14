Drum corps to perform in Warrior Run auditorium

TURBOTVILLE — The sounds of a drum and bugle corps show will reverberate throughout the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium in August as at least six crops are expected to take the stage during an event being held for the first time at the school.
The Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps Show will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the middle school auditorium.
Mike Mertz, Thunder on the Hill president, said the organization held a similar drum and bugle corps show this past summer at Spyglass Winery near Sunbury. Those involved with the organization have also coordinated similar events in Milton, in previous years.
"We're supporting alumni drum and bugle corps," Mertz explained. "With DCA (Drum Crops Associates) competitions, they've gone to electronic ways to score the corps."
Prior to the introduction of electronic scoring, Mertz said competition scores were tallied by hand. As that was occurring, alumni corps would perform.
With electronic scoring being automatic, Mertz said there's no need for alumni corps to fill a void and perform at the competitive events.
"We want to support (alumni corps)," Mertz said.
He expects at least six alumni corps to participate in the Aug. 20 show.
Contracts to potentially participate in the event have been sent to Hawthorne Caballeros Drum and Bugle Corps, New York Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps, Mighty St. Joe's Alumni Drum Corps, Brig Juice Drum and Bugle Corps, U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps, US Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps, Blessed Sacrament Golden Nights Drum and Bugle Corps, Erie Thunderbirds and Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps.
Mertz said about 300 people attended the show held in August.
"The drum corps we had in the show were very satisfied (with the attendance)," he said.
With this year's competition being held inside, Mertz expects the attendance to be higher.
"With the acoustics of having plays, band concerts, (the auditorium) is built for it," he said. "You will experience the professionalism of (the corps') musical abilities."
Mertz noted other advantages to holding the show inside.
"Rain or shine, our show will go on, it's indoors," he said. "It's a go."
In addition to allowing Thunder on the Hill to be held in the auditorium, Mertz said the Warrior Run community is embracing the event.
"Warrior Run band parents will have food available," he said. "We will have the Warrior Run band, with some drum corps members, playing 'The Star Spangled Banner.'"
Mertz credits Ken Smith, Thunder on the Hill's corps and venue director, with securing the Warrior Run auditorium to hold the event.
"He decided to go to Warrior Run and ask," Mertz said. "They seemed to take an interest in it immediately. He attended a school board meeting and had great interest."
In addition, Smith has met with band directors and the band parent's association about the event.
"We have a real good (event) committee," Mertz said. "Everyone is doing their part. We are meeting once a month."
Eight volunteers are serving on the committee.
Tickets for the show are now available an can be purchased by searching for Thunder on the Hill through eventbrite.com.
While the show starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Mertz said music will be flowing throughout the afternoon.
"(Alumni corps) will have rehearsal practices, starting at 1 o'clock in the afternoon," Mertz said. "We will schedule them every 30 minutes. People can come at 1 o'clock and sit through rehearsals."
