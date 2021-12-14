Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Dec. 12: Underage drinking, 12:12 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 1:44 a.m., South Seventh street and River Road; traffic warning, 2:17 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; domestic, 2:18 a.m., St. Lawrence Street; vehicle break-in, 8:01 a.m., North 14th Street, East Buffalo Township; 911 hang-up, 8:52 a.m., North 15th Street, East Buffalo Township; theft, 8:58 a.m., Washington Avenue; theft, 10:16 a.m., South 14th Street, East Buffalo Township; theft, 10:17 a.m., South 14th Street, East Buffalo Township; vehicle break-in, 10:33 a.m., South 14th Street, East Buffalo Township; theft, 2:02 p.m., Washington Avenue; phone call request, 2:05 p.m., police headquarters; theft, 2:19 p.m., South 15th Street, East Buffalo Township; PFA, 2:42 p.m., St. Lawrence Street; non-injury accident, 2:50 p.m., Market Street; hit and run, 2:58 p.m., South Sixth Street; traffic arrest, 4:36 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist police agency, 4:59 p.m., Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County; traffic warning, 7:55 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist other agency, 9:14 p.m., Hoffa Mill Road, Buffalo Township; welfare check, 10:31 p.m., Market Street.
• Dec. 11: Disorderly gathering, 12:36 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disturbance, 12:45 a.m., Market Street; disturbance, 12:46 a.m., Brown Street; criminal mischief, 1:27 a.m., St. Louis Street; pedestrian stop, 2:20 a.m., South Sixth Street; complaint, 3:02 a.m., Market Street; threats, 3:35 a.m., South Sixth Street; suspicious person, 3:38 a.m., South Sixth Street; pedestrian/bicycle accident, 3:59 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; non-arrest domestic, 6:41 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; disabled vehicle, 10 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; fraud, 10:18 a.m., North 10th Street; fraud, 12:27 p.m., North 10th Street; parking complaint, 1:18 p.m., North Water Street; assist public, 1:21 p.m., McHenry Road, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 1:29 p.m., McHenry Road, East Buffalo Township; suspicious person, 2:24 p.m., Market and Front streets; complaint, 4:56 p.m., North 15th Street; pedestrian/bicycle accident, 6:11 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 8:28 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township; traffic warning, 8:51 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 9:55 p.m., Market Street; open door, 10:02 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; 911 open line, 10:40 p.m., North Fifth Street.
• Dec. 10: Theft, 7:57 a.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 11:25 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic stop, 11:50 a.m., St. Paul and North 15th streets; parking complaint, 1:55 p.m., Cherry and Peach alleys; non-reportable accident, 3:24 p.m., North Second Street; traffic arrest, 5:20 p.m., Fairground at Old Turnpike roads; phone call request, 7:47 p.m., police headquarters; traffic arrest, 9:35 p.m., Fairground at Old Turnpike roads; traffic stop, 10:55 p.m, Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township; motorist assist, 11 p.m., Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Two persons sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 7:06 p.m. Dec. 10 along Route 147 at West Ridge Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
According to police, a northbound 2002 Saab 95 driven by Andrew D. Schwalm, 31, of Elizabethville, struck the rear of a 2016 Honda Pilot driven by Kurt F. Hertzler, 51, of Halifax, as the Honda stopped for a turning vehicle. Both drivers were belted. Passengers in the Honda, Jody L. Hertzler, 45, and Kaitlyn N. Hertzler, 19, sustained suspected minor injuries and were transported by emergency services to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, police noted.
Schwalm will be cited with careless driving, police said.
Harassment
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Sunbury man allegedly struck a 30-year-old Sunbury woman in the face with his elbow.
Troopers responded to the alleged domestic at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 11 along Route 61, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the alleged theft of a license plate between 11:45 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 along Water Street, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
The plate was allegedly taken from a 2015 Chevrolet belonging to a 21-year-old Dalmatia woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Beaver Springs man sustained suspected serious injuries and is facing DUI charges following a two-vehicle crash at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 23 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Jason P. Benfer, 45, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 1999 Ford Mustang when it struck a 2016 Ford Edge, which was pushed through a garage door and into a 2004 Ford F-150 XLT, police reported. The force of the crash pushed the truck into the frame of a residence, causing structure damage, police noted. Benfer was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. Two passengers were not injured.
Benfer will be cited with DUI, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer at 8:33 p.m. Dec. 11 along Route 104, south of Pratt Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Katherine A. Linton, 44, of Alexandria, Va., was traveling south in a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas when the vehicle struck the deer. Linton and a passenger were belted.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A pair of Winfield women were cited after troopers responded to a domestic dispute at 10:29 p.m. Dec. 10 along Broadway Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were cited after police reported physical contact and verbal threats.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man allegedly grabbed the foot of a Selinsgrove woman, squeezed and caused her pain.
The alleged incident was reported at 4 a.m. Dec. 9 along Reservoir Hill Road. Aaron Reichert, 38, allegedly made contact with the 33-year-old woman again and threatened her.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Selinsgrove boy was allegedly found in possession of marijuana at 6:09 p.m. Dec. 2 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was allegedly found with marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Dec. 1 along North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Kurtis Mabus, 32, was arrested after a 2001 Volvo was stopped for alleged code violations.
Receiving stolen property
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested an Alabama man after he was allegedly found operating a stolen vehicle and under the influence.
Tyreek Smith, 21, of Camden, Ala., was allegedly under the influence and in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, police reported. The vehicle, belonging to Entreprise Rent-A-Car, Grand Rapids, Mich., was located at 2:31 a.m. Dec. 10 in the parking lot of Turkey Hill, police noted. Smith was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of parphernalia and resisting arrest.
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone drove away with four vehicles belonging to Dirt Cheap Cars, of Selinsgrove, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:03 a.m. Nov. 22 along Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland woman allegedly concealed multiple items of clothing at Boscov’s and left the store without paying.
Stormy Jones, 27, was cited after the alleged incident at 8:14 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a mental health call and discovered an 18-year-old Bloomsburg man allegedly stole multiple alcoholic beverages and consumed them.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Sheetz, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Marcus Petershiem, 18, was charged, police noted.
Theft from a building
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole various items from a building along Brown Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and 8:20 a.m. Dec. 10. Ridge caps valued at $164.70, base angles valued at $151.05 and mini corners valued at $62 were taken from a 34-year-old Middleburg man, police noted.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly accessed the unemployment information of a 77-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man and switched his direct deposit information, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 along Paradise Church Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. Police said $230 was stolen.
State Police At Montoursville Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An altercation between a son and his mother escalated to a physical altercation at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 27-year-old Hughesville man was arrested after the alleged incident with a 46-year-old Jersey Shore woman.
Terroristic threats
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Someone made threats against a 71-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 5 along Wrong Road, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested a 52-year-old Williamsport man following an alleged domestic with a 74-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 11 p.m. Dec. 11 along West Wilcox Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. A verbal argument is said to have escalated to a physical confrontation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.