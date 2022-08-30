Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.