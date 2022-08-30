MILTON — Milton artist Reba Buck Rohrer and her sister Susan, once of Potts Grove, were devastated when they heard the news that Milton’s Capitol Theater had been destroyed by fire.
“I was so heartbroken when it burned,” said Rohrer, of the November 1973 headlines. “I remember my sister and I were sitting at the breakfast table.”
The sisters looked at each other in stunned disbelief.
Rohrer said the news came via an old radio, the same one on which they heard about the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later the passing of Elvis Presley.
Her first experience seeing a movie in a theater was at the Capitol, said Rohrer. But she could not recall the name of the picture.
However, the memory of the last movie Rohrer saw there is clearer. She said it was “The Hellfighters,” with John Wayne.
“I probably saw ‘Snow White’ and things like that there,” Rohrer added. “I do remember my mom, when I was very little, taking me to see ‘Bambi’ there. I cried like a baby when Bambi’s mother died. I’ve had a soft spot for animals all my life.”
Rohrer remembers seeing many movies with her sister Susan at the Capitol. Disney productions were favorites, like “The Shaggy DA,” “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes” and others.
“We lived out in the country,” Rohrer said. “It was kind of a little bit of a treat to come into town. Until fourth grade I went to Potts Grove Elementary School. I didn’t even know any of the kids in town until fifth grade, when Baugher Elementary was built and everybody combined together.”
Rohrer remembers her mom would give her and Susan movie admission plus a dollar. They would carefully cross the street after the movie and head for Lamprino’s nearby.
“That was the record shop,” she said. “We were allowed to each buy a ‘45’ with the extra.”
Roher and her older sister were then instructed to stand in front of Lamprino’s to be picked up by mom for the ride back to Potts Grove.
Other memories include how Santa Claus, on a fire truck, would traditionally be at the theater at Christmas time and hand out candy canes. The picture on the big screen, Rohrer recalled, was usually a Disney holiday production.
Rohrer said her Capitol Theater drawing was taken from a photo which was in the first “Chronicles and Legends of Milton” book by George Venios. The photo, from 1965, depicted a line gathering for a showing of “Help” starring the Beatles.
The image is also on a historical display at the Broadway site of the theater.
Roher said the drawing is the result of work over 20 years. Moves, life changes and full-time teaching made it a challenge to get back to artwork of her own.
“It would get put away,” Rohrer recalled. “Then for two or three months it would be out on my drawing table and I’d get a little bit of work done on it. Then it would get put away because I had something else that had to be done which was more pressing or something else which lit my fire to paint or draw or do.”
Through the encouragement of her oldest daughter, Rohrer got the motivation to finish the piece. Her boyfriend also asked about New Year’s resolutions and she said she’d really try to have it done by August so it could be entered in a show hosted by the Susquehanna Art Society show.
The drawing claimed first place honors in the show’s “Other” category.
“I got it out by April and just started moving on it,” said Rohrer, as she pointed to the penciled details in her drawing. “The reason it took so long is all of this is crosshatch. To deepen the shade, you crosshatch more up and down, back and forth.”
Rohrer said the pencil drawing is a departure from her usual work, which is done in blended colored pencil and sticks to whimsical themes.
Prints, slightly smaller than the original, will be available at Rohrer’s booth starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Milton Harvest Festival. They will also have a slight sepia tone, which the artist said gives the image a more nostalgic feel.
The prints will mostly be 11-by-17-inch, a standard size for matting and framing. Some 16-by-20 inch prints will also be available.
Rohrer taught art for a total of 33 years in the Midd-West and Milton school districts and is continuing a new calling to make her own art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.