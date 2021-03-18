State Police At Milton DUI crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a disabled motorist and found the driver to be impaired.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:16 p.m. March 16 on the bridge at Lewisburg, Routes 45 and 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 21-year-old Milton man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. A 2004 Dodge was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Milton man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 9:01 a.m. March 16 along Route 147 south at Industrial Park Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Cody R. Webel, 29, of Milton, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2020 Ford driven by Amanda L. Steese, 33, of Milton, troopers reported. Webel was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. March 16 along Buffalo Road at Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 17-year-old Millmont boy was driving a 1989 Dodge Ram when the vehicle stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection and struck an eastbound 2013 Ford Escape driven by Dale O. Smith, 56, of Milton. All were belted. Smith sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted, but was not transported.
The teen driver will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Burglary
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A storage facility belonging to the Pa. Game Commission was broken into and two motorized push mowers taken, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 and 1:30 p.m. March 9 at 2495 Alvira Road, Gregg Township, Union County. Damage to a Husqvarna was valued at $226 and a Snapper valued at $297. Damage to a padlock was estimated at $10. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram was stopped for an alleged violation and the driver arrested for DUI.
The stop occurred at 12:14 a.m. Feb. 27 along Fremont and Blackberry roads, Perry Township, Snyder County. Tony Leister, 37, of Richfield, was arrested after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Sunbury woman was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance while driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:37 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 1900 block of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The woman was not named.
DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Sunbury woman showed signs of impairment following a traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. March 1 along Myotis Drive and West Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Mary Alvarez, 58, showed signs of impairment during field sobriety testing, police noted. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stopped.
The investigation is ongoing.
1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle rollover crash at 8:17 p.m. March 13 along Salem Road, west of School House Lane, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Kermit R. Kratzer, 63, of Middleburg, was traveling east in a 2004 Dodge Neon when it swerved off the left side of the roadway as four deer crossed, went out of control and rolled onto its roof. Kratzer and a child passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Kratzer was issued a warning for registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand.
1-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 10:55 a.m. March 15 along Chapman Hollow Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Rita R. Reinard, 75, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south in a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, police reported. Reinard was belted.
She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police At Montoursville
2-vehicle crash
PIATT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:08 p.m. March 15 along Route 220 south, west of Christians Road, Piatt Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2016 Toyota Corolla, police reported. The driver of the Jeep was issued a warning for following too closely.
Natural death
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — State police were called to investigate a non-traffic death at 4:40 a.m. Jan. 14 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 54-year-old Trout Run woman’s death was ruled natural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.