District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Logan C. Pursley, 22, of Penns Creek, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor DUI and speeding after a traffic stop and investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 9:25 pm. March 26, on the West Branch Highway near Moore Avenue, a vehicle was stopped after traveling in excess of the speed limit with a blown out tire.
Pursley was charged after exhibiting signs of alleged impairment, a field sobriety test and a blood draw which indicated 0.253% alcohol content at the time of the test.
Terroristic threats
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kody A. Hively, 29, of Watsontown, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. June 3 to 120 AJK Blvd. on an allegation that a Walmart employee made terroristic threats.
Hively was charged after allegedly admitting to want to cause physical harm to a person.
Forgery
LEWISBURG — Tiffany A. Poeth, 35, of Mifflinburg, was charged with forgery, theft by deception false impression and identity theft after an investigation of an alleged bad check purchase.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 2 p.m. May 12 at 100 N. Water St. Poeth attempted to purchase $72.92 worth of merchandise using a check which was not printed with her name.
Poeth was charged after it was determined that the check did not belong to Poeth and the account was closed in November.
Simple assault
LEWISBURG — Nicholas Donfrancesco, 55, of Winfield, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment and disorderly conduct after a crash investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a report that at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Market Street and Route 15, a motorist involved in a crash struck another man and fled the scene.
Donfrancesco, followed by police to a Winfield address, was charged after allegedly admitted striking the other motorist.
Disturbance of waterways
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Mark E. Holman, 64, of Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor disturbance of waterways and watersheds and pollution of waters after an investigation.
Fish and Boat Commission officers allege that on March 21, off Bostian Road near an unnamed tributary to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Holman conducted a timber management operation without best management or erosion and sedimentation plans and other violations.
Holman was charged for alleged violations after corrective actions were not taken by April 18 when officers returned to the site.
State Police at Milton DUI
McEWENSVILLE — Brandon Klapp, 31, of Watsontown, was charged with driving under the influence after troopers reported responding to a vehicle crash.
Klapp, troopers said, was driving a 2004 Ford at the time of the crash, which occurred at 8:17 p.m. June 10 at Susquehanna Trail and Potash Street, McEwensville.
Three-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Milton woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:57 p.m. June 2 along Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford Mustang driven by Jason Hackenberg, 21, of Milton, turned onto Housels Run Road from Main Street, spun, and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Charles Vonada, 52, of Howard. The Mustang then struck a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Fiona Powell, 66, of Milton.
Hackenberg and Vonada were not injured, troopers said. Powell was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Selinsgrove woman was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 4:57 a.m. June 10 along Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Buick Regal driven by Michelle Secunda struck a deer which ran onto the roadway.
Warrant arrest
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a fugitive of justice incident.
The investigation occurred at 7:46 p.m. June 13 at 18200 Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County. No further information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.