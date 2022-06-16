Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.