MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police have identified the man found along Penns Creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The man has been identified as Colby Cooper, 25, of Weleetka, Okla., The investigation is ongoing with autopsy results pending, according to the latest information released by troopers.
Police said the body was found along the bank of the creek at 11:55 a.m. Friday. The body was found in shallow water along the creek near the area of the green bridge at Routes 11/15 and 522, near Selinsgrove.
Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant pronounced the man dead at 1:03 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.