LEWISBURG — Business leaders, community members and elected officials gathered at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg Wednesday to kickoff a multi-year fundraising event to benefit an organization that helps to keep the downtown area vibrant.
“It’s the kickoff for our three-year campaign,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP). “Traditionally, our organization has done our campaign in three-year increments.”
Founded in 1999, the LDP is composed of a partnership between the Borough of Lewisburg, Bucknell University, and the downtown business community.
“The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership is kind of the lifeblood of our economic development for our downtown, for our Main Street. So much doesn’t happen if it weren’t for their work,” said Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez. “A lot of the things behind the scenes that people just think are quintessentially Lewisburg, that just happen and go without a lot of notice, happen because of the work that LDP does.”
The event featured slides on the main screen that explained past accomplishments of LDP, as well as current and future projects.
Featured among the partnership’s past accomplishments were the Market Street flower baskets, increased state and federal funds to enhance pedestrian safety and art in public spaces, and annual festivals, including the Ice Festival, Summer Craft Fair and the Lewisburg Arts Festival.
“Taking it further, they’ve got the vision to see that it’s not just the events,” said Alvarez, noting that LDP works with Bucknell students to conduct needs assessments about what the community could need in the decades ahead.
Goals for the 2024-2026 fundraising campaign include making downtown Lewisburg into the Susquehanna River Valley region’s core community for arts, entertainment and dining; improving streetscaping; increasing availability of financial assistance for maintaining and improving building facades; and improving pedestrian safety and downtown navigability.
The 2024-2026 Campaign for Lewisburg hopes to secure $300,000 in multiyear commitments.
