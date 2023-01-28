LEWISBURG — Firing a net from the back of his pickup truck, Kyle Van Why of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services caught more than 20 ducks at the Fairground Road Park Friday morning in an effort to test the birds for the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Van Why and Alec Smith, also of the USDA, were joined in the project by Duck Defenders President John DiLeonardo, East Buffalo Township Manager Jolene Helwig, and Dawn Moore, of Save The Geese Bloomsburg.

