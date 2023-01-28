LEWISBURG — Firing a net from the back of his pickup truck, Kyle Van Why of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services caught more than 20 ducks at the Fairground Road Park Friday morning in an effort to test the birds for the highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Van Why and Alec Smith, also of the USDA, were joined in the project by Duck Defenders President John DiLeonardo, East Buffalo Township Manager Jolene Helwig, and Dawn Moore, of Save The Geese Bloomsburg.
The ducks were captured and tested for the flu, with the domesticated ducks being taken to be re-homed.
Van Why and Smith spread corn in a small area behind the pickup truck, where a rocket launched a net system valued at $8,800 toward the ducks, as they approached the feed. More than 20 birds were captured under the net.
"My sole purpose of the capture is to test for the highly transmissible bird flu, and testing for coryza bacteria both of which can be fatal to wild and domestic poultry," Van Why explained.
The highly pathogenic form of bird flu has been impacting domestic poultry nationwide, and is being blamed for the higher prices in eggs, and poultry meat. While coryza bacteria can be fatal, it mostly impacts bird fertility rates.
DiLeonardo and Moore were on hand to take the domesticated ducks to new homes.
Friday was a relatively easy day for Van Why, as he said at times he has to work alone.
"Sometimes I have to take 50 to 70 birds out of the net and test them by myself," he said.
His work focuses on the Susquehanna Watershed. He has been testing waterfowl since September, with the efforts expected to wrap up in March.
"My mission is to trap and test between 400 to 450 ducks during the six month period," said Van Why. "Out of those ducks, about 15% of them are domestic birds."
Van Why uses cotton swabs to get saliva and fecal samples, which are taken to a Harrisburg lab for analysis.
"It usually takes about 10 days to get results back from the lab," said Van Why.
After testing the wild ducks, they were released on site as wild ducks are protected by both Pennsylvania game laws, and federally under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
Van Why suspects several of the samples taken Friday will show the presence of avian flu, as most wild ducks have a better immune system than domestic ducks, and are most of the time asymptomatic.
"The danger is when wild flocks infect domestic flocks, especially in agricultural areas like Central Pennsylvania with the high number of chicken and turkey farms," said Van Why. "It only take three days with high pathogenic avian flu from initial contact until a whole barn full of domestic fowl are infected, requiring the the whole flock to be euthanized."
Not only are domestic flocks succumbing to the disease, Van Why said there have been a number of crows, vultures, eagles and other raptors that have been found dead and testing showed positive for bird flu.
"So far we've indicated 60 species statewide that have tested positive," he said. "On the bright side human beings are at extremely low risk to acquiring avian flu however; there have been some cases in Europe and China where people have contracted the disease."
Van Why explained that domestic ducks are usually much bigger, heavier birds. You can also tell by the white feathers on the top of their wings, and other variations in coloring of the birds plumage.
Wild ducks are usually smaller bodied and have clear distinct markings on their plumage, and are usually more skittish when it comes to human presence.
During the trapping, Van Why caught a mix of both.
The domestic ducks were placed in straw-lined pet carriers.
"These ducks will be taken to a farm where they have a heated enclosure inside," DiLeonardo explained. "The ducks will be held there for nearly two weeks in quarantine."
They will then be fostered out to people who DiLeonardo already has lined to care for them as pets.
Di Leonardo said Duck Defenders interview, inspect, and make sure the captured ducks will have a good home with adequate caging so they won't fly away.
"We look for people who want to care for them," he said.
DiLeonardo says people don't realize when domestic ducks are fed an unhealthy diet, with foods like breads or cereals, they tend to develop sickness aside from bird flu.
"Diseases like bumble foot, and angel wing are debilitating diseases caused by poor nutrition which hampers the birds immune system allowing bacteria to infect the bird," he said. "That's why it is so important to not feed these animals such food. That's why it is so important not to feed them at all."
DiLeonardo also offered the township more "Do not Feed" signs, and offered to work with the township in developing ordinances to make it unlawful to keep and feed ducks.
Helwig said her concern is with Easter around the corner, many parents think getting a baby chick or duckling as a cute pet could have more people looking to dump ducks off at the township site.
"They don't stay little and cute forever," said Helwig.
"It is really inhumane to do that to a domestic animal who was raised by human hands," DiLeonardo added. "It only creates more of a problem not only for a community like this, but also for the animal itself."
Duck netting will continue at the township site in an effort to lessen the number of domestic ducks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.