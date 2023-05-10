SUNBURY — According to some geologists, the Susquehanna River is more than 300 million years old, predating even the Appalachian Mountains. Lake Augusta, by comparison, is decidedly younger.
“It’s a seasonal lake. It’s contained here at the confluence area of the Susquehanna River,” said Andrew Leidich, Shikellamy State Park manager.
Every spring, the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is inflated to create a 3,000-acre area known as Lake Augusta, which exists for a brief window between May and October, when the dam is deflated.
Originally built by the Harrison and Burrowes Construction Company in the late 1960s, the man-made dam was originally known as the Sunbury Fabridam. In July 2001, the dam was renamed after the late Adam T. Bower, a Sunbury native who served as chief clerk of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1967-1968. At 2,100 feet in length, it is the longest inflatable dam in North America.
“It’s made up of seven different sections of rubber bags. For the rubber bags, most all sections are about 300 feet long and there’s one that’s 150 feet long,” said Leidich, who started working at Shikellamy in 2020. “The bag, when it’s inflated, is about 8 feet in size. It’s not a very tall dam. It’s not a very high-hazard dam. But it’s tall enough to create a reliable, boatable pool.”
When inflated, Lake Augusta, depending on the conditions of the river, extends about halfway to Danville and halfway to Lewisburg.
“It was designed to create an unlimited-horsepower boating pool for recreational purposes. There’s only a handful of unlimited-horsepower lakes in Pennsylvania,” said Leidich.
At a dedication event for the dam, which took place over the July 4 weekend in 1969, the Northumberland Boat Club hosted the world’s largest fabridam race regatta on the newly minted lake, attracting competitors from all along the eastern seaboard. The operation and maintenance of the dam was officially accepted by the State Department of Forests and Waters, now known as the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, on Dec. 9, 1970.
During the offseason, the bags are deflated to lie on the bottom of the river. According to Leidich, each bag is on schedule to be replaced roughly every 20 years, a process that involves numerous steps.
“The first step is to build a causeway road out into the river to be able to access that bay. And then, on the front of the bay, the road gets extended to be more of a gravel pad because we need to be able to get a crane back there and trucks,” said Leidich. “Then we have to build a temporary, flashboard cofferdam on the upstream side of the bag. From that bag to the closest shoreline, we inflate all the bags up out of the river. Therefore, our causeway road doesn’t have any water going over it.”
The construction of the causeway road falls under the purview of contractors, but the bag replacement work itself is performed by state park crews. The next bag replacement is scheduled to take place sometime around 2026, though maintenance schedules can change depending on the state of the river. The same can be said for the time it typically takes to inflate the dam.
“This year it was done within about four days. That’s only because we had a high water event last week, so we were able to catch all that water and create the lake very quickly,” said Leidich. “Last summer, when we created the lake, it took every bit of two weeks to do it.”
Apart from normal routine maintenance, which includes updating pipework in the control building and the scheduled replacement of bags, the structure of the dam has remained largely unchanged in the half-century since it was completed. However, the state park is currently working on one new addition: A nature-like fishway.
“It’s a 900-foot channel with rocks strategically placed to break over the water flow, and it will allow the fish to be able to swim around the dam. It’s supposed to return natural fish migrations to the Susquehanna River,” said Leidich.
Work on the fishway started last October, and is expected to be completed in this October, depending on the conditions of the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.