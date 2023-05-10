Andrew Leidich

Andrew Leidich, park manager of Shikellamy State Park, stands in front of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

SUNBURY — According to some geologists, the Susquehanna River is more than 300 million years old, predating even the Appalachian Mountains. Lake Augusta, by comparison, is decidedly younger.

“It’s a seasonal lake. It’s contained here at the confluence area of the Susquehanna River,” said Andrew Leidich, Shikellamy State Park manager.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.