MONTOURSVILLE — Motorists who travel on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound are advised of a long-term guide rail project that will begin Monday, March 22, in Lycoming County.
Green Acres Contracting Co. Inc. will install guide rail upgrades along Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound in Fairfield Township, Montoursville Borough, Loyalsock Township and the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.
The work will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted while the work is being performed.
This work is part of an $8.8 million guide rail upgrade project at multiple locations in North Central Pennsylvania and is expected to take several weeks to complete.
