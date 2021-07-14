MIFFLINBURG — Members of a newly opened fitness facility in a Union County community will able to work out at any time.
Co-owners of Mifflinburg Muscle and Fitness, at 151 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, said conditions were right to ensure a facility was available 24-hours per day, seven days per week.
“I wanted to open a gym for years,” said Aaron Boop, Mifflinburg Muscle and Fitness co-owner. “We just saw an opportunity based on some of the comments about other gyms in the area. People were looking for more hours.”
The gym will be staffed during morning and evening hours weekdays and Saturday mornings. But members will be able to gain access at all times using an app on their phones, similar to how guests can open a door of a bed and breakfast at any time.
Mark DeFord, also a co-owner, concurred that the timing was right if not a little crazy coming out of uncertain times for fitness facilities. Some of the equipment in their large weight-training area were from gyms which did not survive the challenges of the last 18 months.
Boop said the collection of professional-grade equipment took about five years to put together. Mifflinburg Muscle and Fitness also has cardio units such as steppers, treadmills and elliptical devices as well as changing facilities.
Training and nutrition coaching would be offered separate from membership, Boop added, with a beginner program available. He said good foods and calorie control were the basis of a sound nutrition program.
Mifflinburg Muscle and Fitness opened less than two weeks ago. Boop and DeFord said their goal was to get people in and enjoy coming to work out. They have almost met initial enrollment goals in the short time they have been opened.
Boop, also owner of a nearby barber shop, envisions competing as a bodybuilder in the years ahead. Similarly, Mifflinburg Muscle and Fitness sees its role as a “gym to grow with.”
