District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Alexis M. Swanger, 22, of Lewisburg was charged with DUI unsafe driving, DUI BAC .16% or greater, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance (three counts), operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, disregard traffic lane and driving at a safe speed after a crash investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 1800 block of Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County, and found a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Swanger, determined to be the motorist, allegedly admitted to being intoxicated and using marijuana. She was charged after blood test results alleged a .18% BAC and presence of compounds associated with use of marijuana.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
Theft
MILTON — Multiple counts have been filed against a 42-year-old Milton man accused of stealing, and using, a debit card belonging to a Rockwell Center resident.
Chris Thomas, of Broadway, Milton, has been charged with identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
In January, while employed during the night shift at Rockwell Center, police said Thomas stole a debit card belonging to resident Virginia Layton. He allegedly used the card to withdraw $5,078 worth of funds.
Police said they found video footage of Thomas using the card. Under questioning, he admitted to being the individual in the video, but said he didn't remember what occurred.
Thomas allegedly suggested there are ghosts at the Rockwell Center, and strange things have been happening there.
Through the course of their investigation, police said they learned Thomas and another employee, Ashley Stock, 33, of Broadway, Milton, allegedly used the Rockwell Center's gas card for personal purposes, racking up a $451 bill.
In conjunction with that case, Thomas has been charged with access device fraud (three counts), theft and receiving stolen property. Stock has been charged with criminal conspiracy (two counts), access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
Terroristic threats
MILTON — A Montgomery man has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly making threats at his place of employment.
Charles Adams, 32, of South Main Street, has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:21 p.m. March 21 at Custom Container Solutions, 201 N. Industrial Park Road, Milton.
Adams was allegedly heard to be making threats to "shoot the place up." A pistol was subsequently located in h is locker.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 30.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Matthew L. Smith, 35, of New Berlin, was charged with DUI incapable of safe driving after a suspicious vehicle investigation.
Mifflinburg Police said at about 2:30 a.m. March 6, in the 900 block of Chestnut Street, an officer observed a vehicle which was in a parking lot with its lights on for a long enough period to arose suspicion.
Smith, who appeared to be sleeping as the officer approached, was charged after allegedly displaying signs of impairment.
Smith declined a blood test and will have a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Rena Marlana Koch, 35, of Lewisburg, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance (three counts), disregard traffic lane, failure to drive on right half of roadway, careless driving, operating a vehicle with wanton disregard for persons or property and a seat belt violation after a crash investigation.
Troopers were called at 4:14 p.m. Feb. 14 to Route 15 southbound for a report of a one-vehicle crash.
Koch, determined to be the motorist, was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and blood test results which found the presence of fentanyl, norfentanyl and a component of cocaine at the time of the test.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Julius M. Illiano, 24, of Harrisburg, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, possession of controlled substance by person not registered, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana small amount for personal use and speeding after a traffic stop.
Troopers indicated at 12:44 p.m. March 15 on Route 15 a vehicle was stopped for allegedly exceeding the 55 mph speed limit.
Illiano, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment and troopers said marijuana and paraphernalia possession were found after a warrant was obtained.
Illiano declined a chemical blood test and will have a 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
State Police at Milton
Burglary
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary, reported to have occurred at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Micks Auto Body, 1328 Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
The following items were reported as being stolen: Paint sprayer, valued at $300; paint sprayer, valued at $1,000; buffer, valued at $300; welder, valued at $450.
One-vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — The passenger of a 2019 Toyota Rav4 sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 11:05 a.m. March 12 along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said the vehicle, driven by Paul Billett, 43, of Carlisle, traveled off of the snow-covered roadway and struck an embankment.
Billett was uninjured. A passenger, Tammy Billett, 48, of Carlisle, sustained a suspected minor injury.
Theft by deception
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old Potts Grove man reported being the victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim.
Troopers said $15,514 was stolen, using the man's identification. The incident was reported at 12:09 p.m. March 18 along Route 64, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
