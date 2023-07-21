Miller Sentencing

Convicted murder Myrle Miller is placed in a Union County Sheriffs vehicle after being sentenced to life in prison on murder charges in the death of her former husband John Nichols.

 JIM DIEHL THE WEEKENDER

LEWISBURG — A 78-year-old Winfield woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the poisoning death of her husband.

Senior Judge Edward D. Reibman handed the sentenced down to Myrle Miller Friday afternoon at the Union County Courthouse.

