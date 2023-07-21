LEWISBURG — A 78-year-old Winfield woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the poisoning death of her husband.
Senior Judge Edward D. Reibman handed the sentenced down to Myrle Miller Friday afternoon at the Union County Courthouse.
In addition to the life sentence, Miller was also ordered to serve concurrent state prison terms on felony charges of theft, insurance fraud, perjury and promoting a transaction of stolen property. She was also order to pay $395,546 in restitution.
For the charges of Insurance fraud Miller was sentenced to 14 months to 42 months, on the charge of theft by deception Miller was sentenced to 30 months to a maximum 72 months, on the charge of forgery Miller was sentenced to 21 months to a maximum of 60 months, on the charge of perjury she was ordered to serve 16 months to a maximum of 48 months, on the charge of promoting a transaction of stolen property Miller was sentenced to 24 months to a maximum of 72 months in state prison.
Miller was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair and prison uniform, with a smile on her face.
It took a Union County jury less than one hour to deliver a guilty verdict in April, in the case.
Miller's husband, John W. Nichols, died April 14, 2018, due to "acute verapamil toxicity," which according to court documents. His death occurred after blood pressure medication was administered by Miller at the couple's residence along Lamey Drive, Hartley Township, Union County.
Miller's defense attorney Brian Ulmer requested that, in lieu of the life sentence, the judge throw out the other charges brought against Miller. However District Attorney D. Peter Johnson requested the judge uphold the sentences and have them run concurrent with her life sentence, to which the judge complied.
Prior to sentencing, several of Nichols family took the stand to address Miller on her actions.
"Your soul is just too dark to feel anything," John Nichols daughter, Lori Heddings, said to Miller from the stand. "I believe, Myrle, you are truly evil and your evil ways are over."
Heddings also thanked Tpr. Brian Watkins and Johnson for their work on the case.
Tammy Lawton, daughter of Nichols, also testified.
"Myrle, you are an evil thing that I cannot call human," she said. "I can't wait for the day you meet your maker and he sends you to hell to rot. I thank God for giving us the strength to endure all that you have put us through. I'm glad that you no longer carry the last name Nichols."
Miller's arrest followed a grand jury investigation based in Dauphin County, which found reasonable grounds to assume various laws had been broken.
The grand jury said on April 12, 2018, Miller picked up a 90-day prescription of verapamil for herself. Findings claim the renewal was only 71 days into her previous prescription. Miller did not pick up another bottle of verapamil until January 2019.
It was revealed at the trial that Miller had online exchanges with men in the months before Nichols' death, in which she professed her love to them and sent them money, not realizing that the men were likely scammers.
State police testified during Miller's trial that she professed her love via Facebook Messenger for a person named "Alex" a few hours before calling 9-1-1 to report her husband had suffered a heart attack.
Prosecutors said the death of Nichols came "after years of fraud and theft perpetuated by Miller, who systematically drained his bank account and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name."
Johnson said Miller swindled the more than $395,000 from Nichols' accounts and squandered the money.
According to testimony at the trial, Miller told investigators Nichols had heart disease and claimed he experienced onset of dementia in 2017. She also claimed to several friends and insurance company representatives that Nichols was suffering from cancer, although Nichols autopsy showed no signs of the disease.
