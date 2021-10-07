MILTON — Cindie Lytle had a gleam of excitement in her eyes as she leaned in to answer questions being posed by a group of third-grade students at Baugher Elementary School.
Lytle, who coordinates the Milton Fire Department’s fire prevention program, was answering questions Wednesday while leading a prevention program at the school.
“We are thrilled to be back to Baugher elementary and to teach the kids about fire prevention,” Lytle said. “Fire prevention isn’t just about this week. It’s year round.”
Last year, she noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions firefighters were unable to present in-person programs at the school. Instead, they produced online videos for the students to watch.
Lytle said 10 volunteer firefighters with the department spent the school day teaching students in kindergarten through fifth grade about the importance of fire prevention.
“The theme is learning the sounds of fire prevention,” Lytle said. “They are listening for the sound of a smoke detector.”
She said the presentation also focused on how the hearing impaired can be aware of a fire danger.
For example, Lytle said those who are hearing impaired can have smoke alarms which have a louder sound, which vibrate or have flashing lights.
Several vehicles from the fire department were also on display for students to take an up-close look at.
Lytle offered thanks to Baugher Elementary School staff and administrators for welcoming the department to the school to present the program.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back here with the kids,” she said.
“These kids, they recognize you when they see you on the street,” Lytle continued. “Our goal is to teach the kids to go home and teach the parents (about fire prevention).”
Wayne Bieber and his 6-year-old Dalmatian Fred were among the volunteer firefighters to visit Baugher Elementary School on Wednesday.
Bieber noted that Fred is the department’s first K-9 member.
“I have bringing Fred (to the fire prevention program) ever since he was a little pup,” Bieber said. “He’s an emotional support for the department. He’s always got a smile on his face.”
If Fred is at the department and an emergency call comes in, Bieber said it’s the dog’s natural instinct to want to jump in the fire truck and respond with the volunteers. He noted that Fred does not actually respond with the volunteers to calls.
Bieber also explained some of the history of Dalmatians’ involvement in the fire service.
“The original reason the fire service had Dalmatians was to protect the equipment and keep the horses in line,” he said.
According to Bieber, the dogs kept the horses in line as they were responsible for pulling early tankers to fire scenes, before motorized apparatus came into use.
