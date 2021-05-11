WEST MILTON — Registration discounts for the Music Camp at Central Oak Heights will continue through the end of May.
A safe return for 2021 was recently announced for the camp planned for Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25 at Central Oak Heights (COH), 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton. It will be a "day camp" only with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
The Middle School Day Music Camp for Grades 6, 7 and 8 will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on camp days while the Elementary Music Day Camp for Grades 2,3, 4 and 5 will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. also at COH.
Call Chrisitan Lopez (732-609-6541) for information about the middle school camp or Meg McQue (717-440-4794) for information about the elementary school camp.
Scholarships will also be available. Visit www.centraloakheights.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.