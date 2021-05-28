LEWISBURG — Joel Wiest has been selected to receive the Pete Macky Advocacy Award for his advocacy on behalf of the victims of domestic and sexual violence, Transitions of Pa. announced.
“His compassion and attention to the needs of traumatized individuals are hallmarks of the extraordinary depth of character and commitment seen in each of his interactions with people in crisis. He sends a message to people throughout our community that survivors’ lives have dignity,” said members of Transitions staff nominating Wiest.
“He is an example to others that heroic service to survivors is worthy, recognized, and should be emulated.”
Wiest is an attorney with Wiest, Wiest Benner, and Rice in Sunbury.
The Pete Macky Advocacy Award was named for Pete Macky, formerly an attorney with North Penn Legal Services, to recognize Macky’s dedication to the right of victims in the Susquehanna Valley.
“Pete was the best of his time and will remain with us forever through his legacy of caring and commitment to the underserved among us,” said Mae-Ling Kranz, Transitions CEO. Macky was the epitome of a victim advocate, forging the definition of PA’s Protection from Abuse laws from their inception, the organization added.
Transitions of PA provides domestic and sexual violence services to victims and survivors in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties and housing assistance services to victims to a total of eight counties, including Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Columbia and Schuylkill. For immediate help, 24-7 contact 800-850-7948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.