Bank collects 500 school supplies

NORTHUMBERLAND – Thanks to the support of the community, The Northumberland National Bank collected more than 500 school supplies for students in the Susquehanna Valley during its inaugural school supply drive.
Throughout August, the bank held donation drives at its six branches in Northumberland, Sunbury, Hummels Wharf, Port Trevorton, Middleburg and Selinsgrove. Customers, clients, employees and members of the community donated a wide variety of school supplies, including backpacks, pencils, notebooks and crayons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.