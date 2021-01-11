WATSONTOWN — Two events which were unable to be held as scheduled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic are tentatively planned for 2021 in Watsontown.
During Monday’s borough council meeting, which was held via phone, council approved the Warrior Run Area Fire Department carnival to be held the second week of June in the memorial park.
The carnival was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Mayor Russ McClintock noted that the department is seeking a volunteer to serve as chair for this year’s carnival.
Council also approved contracting Bixler Pyrotechnics, for $8,000, to provide July 4 fireworks.
In 2020, the fireworks display was moved from July 4 to New Year’s Eve due to the pandemic.
Council President Greg Miller praised the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. Council member Dennis Confer noted they could be seen from as far away as New Columbia.
Council member Dan Folk lauded the Department of Public Works members for the work they did decorating the community for Christmas. In addition, he offered thanks to the department for doing a “great job” plowing snow during two recent storms.
Brendi Brooke, the borough’s secretary/treasurer and coordinator of the police department’s Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program, provided an update on the success of the 2020 program.
Brooke said gifts were distributed to 108 children from 51 families. She noted receiving thank you notes from several families which received gifts.
In addition, Brooke said the program started the year with a $5,000 balance. Donations received totaled $13,168, with expenses of $12,013 recorded.
She offered thanks to everyone who supported the program.
“It was a fantastic year,” Brooke said. “COVID did not ruin Christmas… To everyone involved, thank you, thank you, thank you.”
It was noted during the meeting that Monday was council member Ralph Young’s 80th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.