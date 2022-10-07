LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners recently doled out more than $7 million in grants under the American Rescue Plan.
In July the White House issued more than $40 billion dollars in funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act, (ARPA) has allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities, and local government units to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges.
Union County Commissioner Chairman, Jeff Reber said in the spring the commissioners opened up applications for grant funding from the government program.
"The Commissioners received 60 applications for the federal funding," Reber said. "After many meetings we (Union County commissioners) looked at how we could reach out and affect as many people as possible."
The following American Rescue Plan Act grant awardees were approved by the Union County Board of Commissioners: Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, $20,000; Borough of Mifflinburg, $134,432; Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council, $20,000; Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, $225,000; Camp Koala, $230,000; Central Keystone Council of Governments, $24,000; Central Susquehanna Regional 911 System, $277,112; Donald L. Heiter Community Center Inc., $300,000; Hartleton Borough, $25,000; Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, $69,000; Lewisburg Borough, $262,870; Lewisburg Children's Museum, $8,000; Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, $110,000; Redevelopment Authority of Union County, $94,500; Summit Early Learning, $325,000; Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, $332,626; Susquehanna Valley Mediation, $60,000; Transitions of PA, $266,166; Union County Housing Authority-WD Commons, $68,000; Union County Trail Authority, $111,620; Union County Trail Authority, $450,000; Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, $50,000; Fire company bundle, $1.1 million; PennDOT Multi-Modal, $500,000; Union County capital improvements, $2 million; and Farmland preservation, $600,000.
Under the recent funding announcement, William Cameron Engine Company James Blount said the department was awarded $250,000 in ARPA Grant funds.
"The department is utilizing this award to purchase a new ambulance which should arrive at some point early to mid 2023," said Blount.
Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andrew J. Miller said visitor spending in Union County prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was more than $150 million dollars.
"Recouping our lost room tax was a qualifying expense for ARPA grant funding and we applied for the grant so we could use the funds to help with the economic recovery of Union County by marketing its towns, businesses, amenities and events to bring back visitor spending to pre-pandemic levels," Miller said.
"During the pandemic, visitor spending dropped by over $40 million in Union County," he continued "With the $332,626 in grant funds we will be spending money on sponsoring and marketing events in Union County that have wide appeal to tourists and visitors."
Funds will also be spent on technology that will include interactive information kiosks located at high-traffic areas in Union County.
"We will also be using the funds to work with a technology company that will provide the visitors bureau with real-time data and analytics on Union County’s visitor economy, which will help us strategically focus our marketing efforts to audiences outside of Union County, encouraging them to come back again and again," said Miller.
Camp Koala, a camp that provides grieving children with the tools and resources to manage their grief in a healthy way, will be moving it's headquarters to Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg.
Lisa Streett-Liebetrau, founder and executive director of Camp Koala, said the camp will be spending its $230,000 in ARPA monies to renovate and open a new office Mifflinburg.
Also under the ARPA funding the Union County Commissioners have allocated $500,000 for a local bridge bundle project, where the county is proposing to work with local municipalities to replace poor-condition small bridge structures that are 8 feet to 20 feet in length.
Union County Planning and Economic Development Director Shawn McLaughlin said, "We believe, based on information we received from the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization and follow up with our boroughs and townships, that there are approximately seven to 10 of these across the county located in half of our municipalities.
"The county would apply for a Multimodal Fund Grant for additional financing and use the $500,000 of county funds and municipal contributions as match for the grant," he continued. "The goal would be to eliminate as many of these poor-condition structures as possible through the bridge bundle."
He said the county is working with its engineer and the municipalities that own the poor-condition structures to assess the bridges and determine the cost of replacing them.
"Our goal is to use the county money to leverage state funds in the maximum amount of multimodal grants of $3 million," said McLaughlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.