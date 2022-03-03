District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Allegations waived or held were scheduled for formal arraignment Monday, April 25 in Union County Court.
• Bradley A. Bohm, 25, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. A summary allegation of duties at a stop sign was also waived.
• Kristopher C. Bridges, 35, of Houma, La., waived a misdemeanor count of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane, improper right turn and turning movements and required signals were also waived.
• Lisa A. Ferrill, 61, of Gibsonia, had two counts of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered held for court.
• Taylor L. Keister, 28, of Northumberland, waived a count of DUI controlled substance to court.
• Two counts of tamper with or fabricate physical evidence filed against Timothy J. Little, 35, of Unityville, were withdrawn. A summary count of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense was moved to non-traffic.
District Judge Jeffrey L, Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jason J. Smith, 61, of White Deer Township, was charged with DUI unsafe driving and a summary allegation after a registration check, traffic stop and investigation
Troopers said at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 20, along West Brimmer Avenue, a registration check done on a vehicle which passed was alleged to have an expired registration.
Smith, determined to be the driver, was charged after field sobriety tests. He declined a blood draw.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Aaron M. Arnold, 35, of New Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and summary charges after a traffic stop.
Troopers said while on patrol at 1:09 a.m. Feb. 22, along Crossroads Drive, White Deer Township, Union County, an SUV driven by Arnold weaved over a double-yellow line into the oncoming lane.
Arnold was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and admitting intoxication. He declined to submit to a breath test.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Ryan A. Sheets, 25, of Milton, was charged with two counts of felony burglary after a call and an investigation.
Troopers responded to a call Friday, Jan. 7, along White Deer Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County. A resident claimed Sheets and another man removed items from the home while the occupant was away for an extended period.
Sheets allegedly admitted to entering the structure. Court documents said he returned items allegedly taken.
Watsontown Police Department Accidents involving unoccupied vehicle
WATSONTOWN — A 52-year-old Watsontown man was charged following an alleged hit and run which occurred at 6:49 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 200 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said Bradley Kreps failed to provide information after a 2015 Mazda he was operating struck a parked vehicle.
Kreps was charged with accidents involving an unoccupied vehicle and provide information and render aid.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:05 a.m. Feb. 15 at County Line and Trutt roads, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Judith Klinger, 80, of Dalmatia, pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Cody Bowersox, 33, of Trevorton.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Klinger was cited with vehicle turning left.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Two Sunbury residents are accused of spilling water on the floor and yelling at Lyle Brouse, 35, of Milton.
Myradia Serbia Santiago, 37, and Luis Gonzalez Polanco, 35, both of Sunbury, have been cited, troopers said. The alleged incident occurred at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 20 at 5100 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Peggi Reynolds, 42, of Milton, has been charged after allegedly stealing $3,141 from Dollar General.
The alleged incident occurred at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at 348 E. Chestnut St., Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Lindsay Huepenbecker, 36, of Mifflinburg, reported that someone used her personal information to open a bank account.
The incident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 28 at 216 Church Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.