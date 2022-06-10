DANVILLE — The second annual Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival will hit the trails around the Hess Recreation Area in Danville for a weekend full of mountain biking, music, food and camping.
Hosted by the Montour Area Recreation Committee (MARC), the festival runs today through Sunday, June 12, and aims to celebrate all things mountain biking in and around Montour County. Throughout the weekend, guided rides along local trails, competitive races and educational biking clinics will be take place, along with games, live music, raffles and even morning yoga.
“We’ve been working for several years to build out the trail networks, to really add the amenities that appeal to mountain bikers,” said Bob Stoudt, director of MARC.
“We’ve grown and grown locally, in Montour County and the several county region around us,” he continued. “We’re working with a number of partners to promote mountain biking throughout Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. In that five county region, there are great trail assets...lots of great opportunities locally.”
The name of the festival, Stoudt said, is a nod to the fact that a day of mountain biking usually means getting covered head to toe in dirt as well.
“The pandemic really was a challenge for us last year, so the goal is to bring it back bigger and better this year,” he said.
All participants will be able to camp for free at Hess Recreation Area. Those staying just for the day are encourage to bring lawn chairs.
Concerts begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the park pavilion, featuring music by Ethan Weader and Ben Bulger, and Van Wagner.
Check-in and registration open at 4 p.m. today, and camping in Hess Recreation Area ends at 3 p.m. Sunday. Preregistration is encouraged but attendees may register the day of the event.
Visit www.dirtygrinmtbfestival.com for registration and more information.
