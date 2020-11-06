LEWISBURG — Thursday was again a busy one for the Union County office charged with running elections and counting ballots.
Greg Katherman, Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration director, said tasks at hand included preparing for today when provisional ballots would be accepted or not. The county Election Board would also have to review provisional ballots and consider the department’s recommendations.
Ballots postmarked Nov. 3 or before and arriving as late as today were another matter.
“We have to put those in categories,” Katherman said. “Then (we) scan them in and hang on to them and wonder what will happen with these.”
The department received 15 ballots on Wednesday, 12 of them had postmarks. They would be processed Friday along with ballots received Thursday and Friday according to revised guidelines.
“We believe they will count,” Katherman added. “I am sure there will be a contesting of that, I am guessing. I don’t know that, but I can’t imagine there won’t be.”
Katherman said mail-in ballot processing began on Tuesday morning. He said it took some time but went smoothly and quicker than he expected.
Military ballots received by Tuesday, Nov. 10 would be scanned on Thursday, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.