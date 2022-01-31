LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh will speak to the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area during a Zoom meeting scheduled for noon Tuesday, Feb. 15. The meeting room will open at 11:30.
Polinchock-Baugh came to the district i n 2002 from Southeastern Pennsylvania. She began her career as a high school English teacher and moved into various roles in administration. She attended La Salle University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Pennsylvania, Delaware Valley University and Lehigh University for graduate degrees.
All participants must register in advance by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com by Sunday, Feb. 13.
