LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum will host Summer Chill from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, Friday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Sept. 24 in the museum courtyard at 815 Market St. Lewisburg.
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required for those over a year old. Half price admission will be offered for Summer Chill, sponsored by National Beef. Organizers noted space is limited and facial masks are required for all guests age 2 and up. Register at https://bit.ly/2TQjoFk.
Frozen treats will be available weather permitting as well as STEM-related activities for the family.
