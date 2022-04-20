Music collective to present Pink Floyd concert

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective, returns to the Community Arts Center in Williamsport April 29-30 to present “Us and Them: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Beyond.”
This concert will feature Pink Floyd’s 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon,” played in its entirety, as well as other hits and deep cuts from the band’s monumental career.
“Sometime in the late winter of 2004, I pulled the best of my Uptown Music Collective students into the backroom of our first facility above what was then Joanna’s Bakery and assigned them the task of creating a theatrical presentation of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon,” said Dave Brumbaugh, UMC founder and executive director. “The success of the performances that grew out of that meeting and the 65 major performances that have followed it to date are, in a large part, responsible for the UMC’s growth and success. This upcoming Pink Floyd performance is the Collective’s fifth major performance of the band’s music. Their music is an important touchstone for our students and our organization, inspiring today’s students just as much as those in 2004 and always makes for a truly magical performance.”
“The set list for this concert will be taking its cues from Pink Floyd’s 1995 live album, Pulse,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “The album was recorded during The Division Bell Tour in 1994, which was the final concert tour for Floyd and featured the band playing a complete version of The Dark Side of the Moon. In addition, the live album features well-known songs like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here, as well as deeper catalog cuts like Astronomy Domine.”
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective students Jossian Lilley and Luke O’Brien. The show’s leadership committee consists of students Leah Batman, Billy Bellino, Izzy Butters, Abby Colone, Chase Cowden, Connor Evans, Ben Feuerstein, Gabreon Godin, Sage Gurski and Stephanie Nappi.
For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org/pinkfloyd or call 570-329-0888.
