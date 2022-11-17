Evangelical Community Hospital will be transitioning to one, integrated platform for its electronic health record (EHR). The hospital will go-live with the new system, Epic, on Dec 4.
Epic is developer of comprehensive healthcare software and is used by numerous academic medical centers around the world. Epic was ranked the No. 1 EHR in 2022 for the 12th consecutive year by KLAS Research.
“The platform takes into consideration all of the facets related to patient care and places them into one system that makes seeing all information in one place possible,” said Dale Moyer, vice president of Information Systems at Evangelical. “For our clinical staff this means no longer logging out of one system into another to get all the information they need about the patient. For our patients it means better access to their own information and smoother sharing of vital medical data and test/imaging results with providers outside of the Evangelical system for seamless care experiences.”
During the go-live, care teams will continue to have full access to existing patient data during the change.
“We owe it to our patients as a community hospital to be forward thinking about what the needs are now, but also about what they will be in the future,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical.
The implementation of Epic includes a switch to Epic’s patient portal, MyChart. Patients will be able to access their medical records, see lab results, talk to their care team, and request prescription refills, among other functions. Looking ahead, moving to Epic is the next step in making it possible for patients to schedule appointments through the patient portal, something that will come in the next phase of implementation.
For patients using the current Follow My Health patient portal at Evangelical will need to transition to the MyChart patient portal. Patients will have no access to Follow My Health once Epic is live on Dec. 4. Information will be provided on how to switch to MyChart on the hospital’s website as well as at the hospital and Evangelical-related physician offices.
“Our teams are ready for this challenge—Epic is the key to unlocking collaboration and care coordination for patients and care providers,” said Moyer. “This is something we’ve been working on for over two years and the energy our staff have committed to making it possible is commendable. They know there will be a time of adaptation and learning of the new system but can see the real value in the benefits for patients, care team members, and clinicians.”
The transition to Epic will take place at the hospital and all primary and specialty care offices associated with Evangelical.
For more information on the transition to Epic, including signing up for MyChart after Dec. 4, visit www.EvanHospital.com.
