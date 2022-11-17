Evangelical Community Hospital will be transitioning to one, integrated platform for its electronic health record (EHR). The hospital will go-live with the new system, Epic, on Dec 4.

Epic is developer of comprehensive healthcare software and is used by numerous academic medical centers around the world. Epic was ranked the No. 1 EHR in 2022 for the 12th consecutive year by KLAS Research.

