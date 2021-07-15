WILLIAMSPORT – The Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting recently selected Pennsylvania College of Technology student Maddie Newell as one of its 2021 scholarship recipients.
Newell, of Selinsgrove, plans to complete an associate degree in surgical technology in August and continue her Penn College education toward a bachelor’s degree in applied health studies.
“I am extremely grateful to have been awarded a student scholarship,” Newell said. “I have always had a passion for service and learning, and the operating room is the perfect place for me to use my interest in medicine while best serving those around me.”
Surgical technologists prepare operating rooms and equipment, ensure a sterile environment and patient safety, and assist doctors during surgeries. They are an integral part of the operating room team, and the work demands attention to detail and knowledge of surgical procedures.
“I have always found the operating room intriguing and exciting,” Newell said. “It is an ever-changing and fast-paced environment that would allow me to constantly learn and enhance my skills. I have the privilege to be involved in surgical procedures that positively impact a patient’s life, and I find that extremely rewarding.”
The scholarship award will help Newell, who has been working multiple jobs, to focus on her goals.
She aspires to eventually become a surgical first assistant or a surgical physician assistant.
“I would love to be able to progress and enhance my skills within the operating room to mentor those who come through the program after me,” she said.
“I love the career path that I have chosen, and I am so grateful for this opportunity,” she added.
The Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting is a private, nonprofit accreditation services agency that provides national recognition for 400 higher education programs in surgical technology and surgical assisting in collaboration with the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. Its mission is to provide accreditation services that validate excellence of educational programs in order to advance the professions and ensure quality patient care.
This year, the organization awarded $6,000 in scholarships – 10 $500 scholarships for students and one $1,000 scholarship for an educator.
