MILTON — District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton is set to preside over the preliminary hearing for a Shamokin man accused of threatening a city councilwoman and her family.
Joseph Leschinskie Jr., 36, of 518 E. Pine St., Shamokin, has been charged with terroristic threats (two counts) and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred following a city council meeting, held at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in the City of Shamokin Meeting Emergency Squad Meeting Room.
Diehl is scheduled to preside over a preliminary hearing for Leschinskie to be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, in Milton.
According to a 10-page affidavit of probable cause, Leschinskie, who campaigned with Seidel in her 2019 bid for city council, was escorted from the room by Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias III after an alleged confrontation with Seidel and her husband, who alleged that Leschinskie threatened to harm them and their family.
The next day, Tobias requested the case be referred to the county district attorney’s office to avoid a conflict of interest with Seidel being a councilwoman.
In a statement issued to county Det. Degg Stark on Sept. 17, Jennifer Seidel said Leschinskie approached her seat after the meeting was adjourned and began questioning her about a situation that occurred in February.
After Seidel said she didn’t know what Leschinskie was talking about, the councilwoman said Leschinskie responded, “I hope your kids die.”
Seidel said Leschinskie added, “You don’t deserve that seat on city council,” while pointing his finger in her face. After telling Leschinskie that 700 other people (voters) disagree with him, Seidel said Leschinskie kept leaning closer over the table before stating, “You only won the Fifth Ward (where Leschinskie lives) because of me.” Seidel said she responded, “I won every ward.”
At that point, Seidel said Leschinskie called her a derogatory name.
Seidel said she felt threatened and was concerned Leschinskie was going to escalate his threats from a verbal attack into a physical attack.
Upon hearing the exchange between his wife and Leschinskie, Erik Seidel came over to the table and got between his wife and Leschinskie, according to the affidavit. Seidel said Leschinskie pointed in her husband’s face and yelled that she didn’t deserve a seat on council.
According to a criminal complaint, Erik Seidel asked Leschinskie, “Why should she step down?” Leschinskie responded, “That should be my seat.” Erik Seidel then responded.
The complaint states at that point, Leschinskie became extremely aggressive and moved toward Erik Seidel while screaming he would punch him in the face.
The councilwoman said her husband then stepped back to move away from Leschinskie, but never raised a hand.
At that point, Tobias escorted Leschinskie from the building as the defendant continued to scream.
Stark said Jennifer Seidel also told him that her mother, Jacqueline Klemick, who was waiting in a parking lot for her daughter, witnessed Leschinskie making threats outside and recorded most of the incidents on her cellphone.
The councilwoman said Leschinskie threatened to kill her and her husband at least twice in the presence of four witnesses.
On Sept. 21, Seidel reported that a vehicle she believed to be operated by Leschinskie swerved toward her Camaro while driving along Independence Street in Shamokin.
