District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Photos of driving under the influence (two counts), no rear lights, disregard traffic lane and careless driving have been filed against Diana Flick, 57, of Foster J. Smith Road, Lewisburg, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 6:49 p.m. March 6 at St. Mary and North Water streets, Lewisburg.
Police said Flick exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .226%.
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jason Himebaugh, 44, of Lake View Lane, Mifflinburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana small amount personal use, careless driving, disregard traffic lane and driving at safe speed.
The charges were filed as the result of a one-car crash which occurred 4:27 p.m. Jan. 30 along Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Troopers said Himebaugh exhibited signs of impairment, had his blood test positive for THC, and had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .172%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 16.
Theft
MIFFLINBURG — Charges of theft and disorderly conduct have been filed against Marah Walter, 32, of Market Street, Mifflinburg, as the result of an incident which occurred at 7:10 p.m. April 7 at Wash Tub, 305 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The charges were filed after police said Walter allegedly entered a car and started going through various items inside.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. April 25.
