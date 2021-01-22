MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year-ended Dec. 31, 2020.
Net income for the quarter-ended Dec. 31, 2020 was $1,168,000 compared to $1,129,000 for the same period in 2019. Net income for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2020 was $5,352,000 compared to $5,119,000 for the same period in 2019.
Earnings per share for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2019 were $2.86 and $2.74, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.09% and 10.33% for the year-ended Dec. 31 as compared to 1.15% and 10.74% for the same period of 2019.
Total assets amounted to $510.9 million at Dec. 31 as compared to $461.5 million at Dec. 31, 2019, an increase of $49.4 million. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $10.5 million from December 31, 2019 to Dec. 31. The increase in loans is primarily the result of Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans made in 2020. In addition, cash and due from banks increased $25.4 million from Dec. 31, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020 due to a significant increase in customer’s deposits.
Total deposits increased $46.2 million from Dec. 31, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020 as result of PPP loans made to customers and Government stimulus received by customers as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When compared to Dec. 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $3.0 million to $50.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. For the year-ended Dec. 31, 2020 cash dividends of $1.25 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $1.21 for the same 2019 period. Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.4% as of Dec. 31, 2020 and 10.5% at Dec. 31, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.