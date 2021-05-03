NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
Paving is scheduled to begin today along a portion of Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County. Traffic on Route 147 and on Ridge Road will be controlled using flaggers during the work. This work will be done during daylight hours.
Motorists should expect delays on both Route 147 and Ridge Road and use alternate routes. The new traffic signal at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection is scheduled to begin flashing, with full activation scheduled for the following week.
Route 15 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months.
Construction activities continue on both sides of the river bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., started concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange and will continue preparation to begin concrete paving near the Winfield interchange.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
