WATSONTOWN — Haunted Hotel will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30-31 at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown.
Those attending should enter through the back parking lot. Social distancing must be practiced, with masks recommended.
Strobe lights will be in use, and the haunting will be suitable for all ages.
Cookies and hot beverages will be available at the end of the tour.
