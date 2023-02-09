District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Theft
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Police have field theft by unlawful taking and retail theft charges against Dustin W. Kauffman, 33, Millmont, after they allege he stole $177.50 worth of merchandise from the Coles Hardware store, 24 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Police said Kauffman was alleged to have taken the items on March 8, April 13 and April 16. Those items included diagonal cutters, magnets and a Dewalt blade.
State Police at Milton Rape
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
The alleged incident occurred between 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 2018 and 11:59 p.m. Dec. 24, 2018 along Dietrich Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Fernando Guzman, 25, of Williamsport, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop conducted at 12:46 a.m. Jan. 19 at Route 15 and Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Montoursville woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 2 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Cadillac XT5 driven by Kelly Mazzante went off the roadway and struck a ditch. Mazzante complained of back pain, but declined transport.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Nathaniel Mitch, 28, of Milton, reported someone using his social security number to file an unemployment claim.
The report was made at 5:14 p.m. Jan. 27 at 549 Industrial Park Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Bill Mark’s Auto Sales reported the thefts of seven catalytic converters, valued at $1,500 each.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10 a.m. Feb. 4 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
