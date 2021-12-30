SELINSGROVE — From a big crowd being on hand to watch nationally touring race car drivers compete under clear skies Thursday evening, June 17, at Selinsgrove Speedway to the June 20 debut of the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, motorsports made a significant impact on the Central Susquehanna Valley in 2021.
The United States Auto Club’s (USAC) AMSOIL National Sprint Car series raced June 17 at the 1/2-mile Selinsgrove Speedway as part of the division’s Eastern Storm, with California’s Justin Grant claiming the victory.
After racing in Port Royal June 19, the series inaugurated the Bloomsburg Fair’s 3/8th-mile dirt track June 20, with Alabama’s Kevin Thomas Jr. scoring the win.
Selinsgrove Speedway General Manager Steve Inch noted the USAC race as being one of several big events held as part of the Snyder County track’s 75th anniversary season.
Inch said the June race marked the first time USAC sprint cars competed in Selinsgrove since legendary Central Pennsylvania racer Mitch Smith won at the track 50 years prior.
“It’s kind of interesting, when they ran that race in 1971, it was the speedway’s 25th anniversary,” Inch said. “Here we are 50 years later, celebrating.”
USAC Director Levi Jones worked with Birtwell’s Armory Agency of Texas and the Bloomsburg Fair to design and build the new track in Bloomsburg.
Brian Wawroski, the fair’s grandstand director, said Jones stayed in Bloomsburg during the Eastern Storm as the final touches were put on the fairground’s new raceway. Reece O’Connor, general manager of Kokomo Speedway in Indiana, was brought in to assist with preparing the track’s surface for the inaugural race.
In developing a new track, Wawroski said the learning process is constant.
“We had a rain storm come through (Monday) night, winds blew,” he said, just prior to the track’s first race. “We put sponsor banners up and it blew some of them down. What could happen next?”
Both he and Inch noted the impact of their facilities — and having the USAC Eastern Storm occur at venues across Central Pennsylvania — on the regional economy.
“We said that from day one, it’s not about the Bloomsburg Fair and the raceway,” Wawroski said. “It’s about the community. We’re a college town and we’re bringing something additional to look forward to in the area.”
Inch said Selinsgrove Speedway is known across the country.
“Whenever I travel outside of the area, on the West Coast I’ve visited speedways, when you mention Selinsgrove, a lot of people mention the speedway,” Inch said. “It’s put a little town like Selinsgrove on the map, and we also have the university here.”
Watsontown man shot, killed after allegedly firing on troopers
WATSONTOWN — A search warrant released Saturday afternoon, June 12, by District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, detailed the events leading up to the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old Delaware Township man.
Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Jonathan Wooster issued a press release earlier that morning which said troopers responded Friday, June 11, to a reported 9-1-1 hangup call at 7720 Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
As troopers arrived on scene, Wooster said William Kradlak Jr. exited the home.
“After a brief standoff, (Kradlak) fired on responding troopers,” Wooster said. “Troopers returned fire, fatally wounding Kradlak.”
The search warrant was filed by Tpr. Jessica Naschke, who is assigned to the Troop F Criminal Investigation Unit.
At 2:33 p.m. Friday, Naschke said police were advised of a 9-1-1 hangup call originating from 7720 State Route 44.
Tpr. William D. Davis III arrived at the home at 3:02 p.m., Naschke wrote.
“Kradlak opened the door and enough to display half of his body,” she added.
At that point, Kradlak allegedly told Davis he could not speak to the homeowner, later identified as Kradlak’s half-brother, Dirk Van Heiningen.
“It was at this time Kradlak began to shift his body and (the trooper) heard what he thought was Kradlak removing a firearm from his waistband,” Naschke wrote.
According to the search warrant, Davis heard a clicking which he associated to be the sound of a firearm’s safety being turned from the off to on position.
Naschke wrote in the search warrant that troopers consulted with Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, who approved filing aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer charges against Kradlak. In addition, Skinner requested that a search of the residence be conducted for firearms.
Naschke said she was speaking on the phone with Davis at 3:49 p.m. He advised witnessing Van Heiningen exiting the home, and placing a walker inside of a Toyota Camry. Van Heiningen then got into the driver’s side of the car.
Davis also reported witnessing Kradlak leave the home in possession of a duffle bag “large enough to hold a rifle.”
The warrant said Kradlak placed the duffle bag in the back seat and got in the front passenger seat. As the vehicle pulled out of the driveway, Davis conducted a traffic stop.
Naschke said Davis kept an open phone line with her as he conducted the traffic stop.
“This gave me the ability to overhear part of the incident,” Naschke wrote.
She added that Davis was heard giving verbal commands, including “get out of the car,” “get down” and “show me your hands.”
The search warrant said Davis was then heard saying “he’s holding a gun, he hasn’t pointed at me yet,” followed by “shots fired.”
At 4:41 p.m., Naschke said paramedic Carly Stahl spoke with Evangelical Community Hospital, which advised medics to cease administering life-saving efforts to Kradlak. He was pronounced dead at that time.
While troopers involved in the shooting were initially placed on administrative leave, they returned to duty several weeks later.
Aber wins close race for Milton mayor
MILTON — Democrat Tom Aber was certified as the winner of Milton’s mayoral race, following the Thursday morning, Nov. 4, opening of three provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
Northumberland County Director of Elections Nathan Savidge said the votes cast on the three ballots were all for Aber. Two were cast by Republicans, one by a Democrat.
With the opening of the provisionals added to the other votes cast, Aber received 598 votes to Republican Joe Moralez’ 594.
Aber, 77, was present when the provisional ballots were tallied.
“When they read I had the three votes... I lost it, I cried,” he said. “I was so excited.”
Aber said it means a lot to him to be stepping into the mayoral position.
“I want to help people in our community,” he said. “I want to go around to all the people that have a business and I want them to share, with me, what their outlook is on bringing new businesses into the town.”
Aber received a phone call from Moralez, who is a member of Milton Borough Council, after the provisional ballots were tallied.
“Joe called me and wished me the best of luck,” Aber said. “He said that ‘I’m real happy for you. Anything we can do, we can work together.’”
Aber will take the oath of office Monday, Jan. 3. He will replace Mark Shearer, who was appointed to the post in June following the passing of longtime Mayor Ed Nelson.
Superintendents step down
MILTON — Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) board members approved Dr. Alan Hack, superintendent of the Warrior Run School District, as chief academic officer during a meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The Warrior Run board on Monday, Nov. 22, approved Hack’s resignation as superintendent, effective Dec. 6. However, the board also approved an agreement with CSIU to contract Hack to provide superintendent services to the district.
“I will continue as the superintendent either through the remainder of the school year, or through the duration of the search process,” Hack said.
He was the third local superintendent to announce pending departures. Dr. Cathy Keegan, Milton, and Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg, both announced they will retire within the year.
Keegan’s retirement will be effective Sept. 13, 2022.
