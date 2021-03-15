TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized students of the month for February.
Outstanding Senior
Landan P. Kurtz, son of Rodney and Michelle Kurtz, was named Outstanding Senior for the month.
He is active in Outdoor Club, Principal’s Cabinet, wrestling (captain) and National Honor Society.
He enjoys hunting and hiking and his awards and achievements include a third-place finish at the wrestling Central Section.
Landan plans to obtain a doctorate of chiropractic degree, but is undecided as to where he will further his education.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Syndey M. Hoffman, daughter of Scott and Sonia Hoffman, was recently recognized as Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Sydney is active in Student Council, varsity girls basketball (captain), track and field and National Honor Society (treasurer).
She is involved with the youth group at Watsontown Alliance Church and her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll.
Sydney plans to attend Messiah University to major in politics and international relations. She plans to pursue a career in civil rights law.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Alanna B. Ranck, daughter of Casey Ranck and Andrea Plank, was recognized as Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Alanna is active in cross country, indoor track and field, track and field and National Honor Society.
She is active with Paradise United Church of Christ and her hobby is running.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, PIAA District 4 and state champions (cross country), state qualifier (track and field) and first place, Warrior Run Woman’s Club Short Story Contest.
Alanna plans to pursue a career as a physician assistant through a bachelor’s/master’s program, but is undecided as to where she will further her education.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Laurel E. Shipman, daughter of Michael and Sarah Shipman, was recognized as Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Laurel is active in Student Council, Tri-Hi-Y, Key Club (officer), varsity girls soccer and choir.
She is employed as a waitress at the Fence Drive-In and her hobbies include singing, shopping and hanging with friends.
Her awards and achievements include honor roll and a varsity letter (soccer).
Laurel plans to attend Bloomsburg University, where she will major in elementary education.
