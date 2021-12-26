MILTON — In January, Lindsay Herman made up her mind that if the right property in Milton became available within five years, she would be up for relocating.
Nearly one year later, Herman's business, Hair and Now Day Spa Inc., has moved to 881 Broadway Road.
"I started my business in 2008," Herman said. "My first location was where Sublicious is now. I was there for four years."
From there, Herman moved to a location at 60 S. Front St., which she rented for 10 years.
The property at 881 Broadway Road, a former insurance agency, went on the market in May.
"I think I saw the listing 15 minutes after it was published," Herman said. "I'm fortunate enough to know the realtor that had it. The stars aligned."
While Herman was eyeing a move to another location, she also had other thoughts.
"Before we bought this (property), I thought of getting out of this (business)," she said. "I am very allergic to the chemicals (used in the hair salon)."
Although she often has a rash on her arms from the chemicals, Herman knew that walking away from the business was not an option.
"I thought about what would I do if I wasn't doing my job," she said. "I couldn't think of anything.
"I love my job. That's a hard thing to find."
Herman credits her husband, Philip Herman, with doing extensive renovations to convert the former insurance offices into a hair salon over a six-month period. She noted that he's a contractor who works another job full-time.
"It was time to own my own building," she said. "It was the right time for an investment. The perfect place came."
The business moved from South Front Street to its new location Tuesday, Dec. 7.
"I have a lot of regular (customers)," Herman said. "I have some I've been doing since I started doing hair.
"Without my customers, I would not be here."
She does have plans to expand. Another hair stylist will begin working for Herman in the near future.
"My plan is to have a full-service spa," Herman said. "I am looking for talented help, massage therapy."
The Hermans remodeled the building to have an area for massages separate from the hair salon.
"We made this wall soundproof," Herman said, while pointing to a wall which separates the salon from other rooms in the building.
"If someone is getting a massage, they don't want any noise."
Hair and Now Day Spa Inc. is open Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.