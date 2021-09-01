MILTON — Three men who were dedicated to the Milton Harvest Festival are being memorialized on a banner which was hung recently from the rail of the Milton Post Office.
Harvest Festival Chair Sue Rearick and her husband Jeff created and hung the banner containing photos of John Yingling, Bill Walters and Ed Nelson.
All three passed away since the last festival, held in September 2019. The festivities were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yingling, a co-founder of the festival, passed away June 23, 2020.
Walters, who volunteered his time creating wooden decorations which are placed throughout the community during the festival, passed away April 9.
Nelson, Milton’s mayor, passed away May 29.
Rearick noted that Nelson regularly attended Harvest Festival activities and supported the event.
“Ed, he always made sure things were going right,” Rearick said. “He was always a supporter.”
In addition to co-founding the festival, Rearick said Yingling volunteered with the event for years. Among his activities, he handled advertising for the festival and served as master of ceremonies for the festival parade.
“Everybody knew that voice,” Rearick said. “He was committed. He was a good guy too.”
In the years after she took over as event chair, Rearick said Yingling would frequently come to her and offer to assist in any way.
She noted the banner featuring photos of the three was repurposed from a banner which was hung in the community honoring Yingling when he retired from serving on the festival committee.
The banner will remain in place throughout the festival.
Rearick noted that preparations for this year’s festival are coming along well. Although filling up quickly, arts, crafts and food vendor spaces remain available for Saturdays, Sept. 11 and 18.
For information on becoming an arts, crafts or food vendor, or on the festival in general, contact Rearick at 570-713-5761.
The 2021 festival schedule includes:
• Friday, Sept. 10: Tomato Bowl, Milton Black Panthers vs. Holy Redeemer, 6:30 p.m. pre-game ceremony, 7 p.m. kickoff, Danville Area High School stadium, due to construction at Milton’s stadium.
• Saturday, Sept. 11: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, 9:30 a.m. start; pet parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. registration, judging from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; princess pageant, 7:30 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 12: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, West Milton; Milton Area Community Band concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St..
• Monday, Sept. 13: Scarecrow Patch, next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 6 p.m. registration, Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 15: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue, with a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday, Sept. 16: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.
• Saturday, Sept. 18: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; Harvest Festival parade, 1 p.m., along Front Street.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
