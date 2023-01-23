Samek museum hosting work by British artist

Work by British artist Stanza will be on display in Lewisburg.

 PROVIDED BY STANZA

LEWISBURG — One look at The Nemesis Machine — an exhibit by British artist Stanza that is making its U.S. debut in the Samek Art Museum's campus gallery through March 12 — is expected to mesmerize viewers of the 12-by-48 foot cybernetic cityscape, where skyscrapers are constructed of silicon and circuit boards.

The exhibit visualizes the collection of digital "big data," operating through ubiquitous smart devices to create a new environment — a machine-city that we all inhabit. The artwork invokes historic visions of both utopian optimism and dystopian dysfunction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.