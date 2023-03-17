Former Lewisburg residents donate Roesen painting

Eileen and Ray Secrist present their Severin Roesen still-life painting to Taber Museum Director Gary Parks. The painting will be on long-term loan.

 PROVIDED BY GARY PARKS

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has announced the acquisition of a Severin Roesen still-life painting.

Through the generosity of Ray and Eileen Secrist, formerly of Lewisburg, the painting has been accepted on long-term loan. The painting, measuring 25-1/8” x 30”, depicts an abundance of grapes overflowing in a wicker basket.

