LEWISBURG — Danville’s former borough manager will now be working as the community development and grant manager for Lewisburg Borough.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said council this week approved hiring Shannon Berkey to fill the position recently vacated by Steve Beattie.
“Berkey recently retired from the Borough of Danville and has an impressive resume,” Lowthert said.
She is expected to begin working full-time for Lewisburg Jan. 17, and will be paid $58,000 per year. She has 27 years of experience working in municipal government.
Lowthert said Berkey previously applied and was interviewed for a borough secretary position.
Lowthert said the Borough of Danville is similar to Lewisburg in that it has faced some of the same challenges with its parks, the downtown, and flooding issues. Council felt Berkey would be a good fit.
“Berkey has a great personality and will work well with the borough and its residents,” Lowthert said.
Council also moved to appoint or reappoint: Rodney Hepner, to the Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority, through 2027; Ann Hillard, to the Lewisburg Historical Review Board, through 2025; Alan Zeigler, to the Lewisburg Zoning Hearing Board, through 2025; Phil Stamm, to the Lewisburg Planning Commission, through 2026; Dianne Powers, to the Lewisburg Shade Tree Commission, through 2027; and Debra Sulai and Diane Powers to the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Board, through 2023.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez was appointed to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission (BVRPC), through 2025. Alvarez will be replacing former Mayor Judy Wagner on the commission, who requested to not continue serving as her term is set to expire at the end of this year.
Council accepted the resignation of Jordi Comas from the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA). He will be replaced on the BVRA by council member Bina Bilenky-Trahan, who will serve on the authority through 2024.
