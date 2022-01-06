BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced its fall semester dean's list.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Ryli Amabile, Mifflinburg, early childhood major.
• Tyler Bailey, Mifflinburg, digital forensics cybersecurity major.
• Sarah Bolig, Winfield, secondary education-english major.
• Vanessa Brouse, Milton, computer science major.
• Alyssa Byers, Milton, exercise science major.
• Dante Colon, Mifflinburg, undeclared major.
• Jasmine Crosby, Lewisburg, special education major.
• Andrea Cuddeback, Montgomery, English major.
• Anna Delbaugh, Ranshaw, speech pathology audiology major.
• Brianna Doebler, Mifflinburg, health sciences major.
• Draven Doebler, Lewisburg, nursing major.
• Rylee Doebler, Lewisburg, undeclared major.
• Wyatt Ebersole, Mifflinburg, international business major.
• Melannie Egan, Lewisburg, business administration-management major.
• Marc Eversole, Lewisburg, physics major.
• Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg, environmental-geographical-geological science major.
• Shaylyn Force, Milton, education major.
• Paige Foura, Turbotville, undeclared major.
• Jacob Geedey, Milton, criminal justice major.
• Mackenzie Geedey, Milton, social work major.
• Rebecca Gehrer, Milton, early childhood major.
• Dawson Geiser, Milton, secondary education mathematics major.
• Reagan Griffith, Mifflinburg, chemistry, pre-medical science certificate major.
• Riley Griffith, Mifflinburg, middle level education major.
• Dana Grigsby, New Columbia, social work, sociology major.
• Alex Guffey, Milton, engineering technology major.
• Julia Haines, Mifflinburg, ASL/English interpreting major.
• Aubrey Harvey, Mifflinburg, early childhood major.
• Emma Heid, Lewisburg, art studio major.
• Logan Hile, Winfield, environmental-geographical-geological science major.
• Mari Hoffman, Milton, art studio major.
• Brooke Hovenstine Coal Township, early childhood major.
• Collin Hummel, Lewisburg, business administration-marketing major.
• Brandon Ikeler, Winfield, computer science major.
• Nicole Keim, Watsontown, pre-social work major.
• Cassia Kiepke, Lewisburg, psychology major.
• Ceili Klaus, Lewisburg, early childhood major.
• Sarah Koch, Lewisburg, mid-level science major.
• Dakotah Kurtz, Watsontown, computer science major.
• Landan Kurtz, Watsontown, health sciences major.
• Katianna Lapotsky, Coal Township, mass communication major.
• Samantha Magargle, Montgomery, early childhood major.
• Gavin Martin, Mifflinburg, undeclared major.
• Madelyn Masser, Watsontown, biology major.
• Andrew McNeal Jr., Milton, supply chain management major.
• Brock Noone, Lewisburg, business administration-finance major.
• Tatum Omlor, Lewisburg, exercise science major.
• Anjali Passi, New Columbia, health sciences major.
• Wolfgang Pearson, Coal Township, medical imaging major.
• George Reasner, Turbotville, nursing major.
• Lake Rodarmel, Coal Township, speech pathology audiology major.
• Collin Runyon, Lewisburg, mid-level math major.
• Garrett Russell, Milton, undeclared major.
• Yizel Sanchez, Milton, criminal justice major.
• Matthew Sheriff, Coal Township, digital forensics cybersecurity major.
• Kenneth Shirk, Millmont, business administration-finance major.
• Rena Shively, Milton, early childhood major.
• Madison Short, Montgomery, social work major.
• Sarah Slaugenhaupt, New Berlin, psychology major.
• Samantha Smith, Coal Township, early childhood major.
• Teisha Spaid, Mifflinburg, social work major.
• Adam Spriggle, Lewisburg, digital forensics cybersecurity major.
• Tanner Stoltzfus, Mifflinburg, exercise science major.
• Jade Swartz, Watsontown, nursing major.
• Michael Tenedios, Winfield, business administration-management major.
• Paige Treibley, Milton, art studio major.
• Brianna Ulrich, Mifflinburg, nursing major.
• Aaron Veloz, Lewisburg, theater arts major.
• Ian Walter, New Columbia, secondary education citizenship major.
• Timothy Wasser, Winfield, business administration major.
• Regina Wendt, Milton, business administration-management major.
• Mason Williamson, McEwensville, history major.
• Daniel Zack, Mifflinburg, health sciences major.
