HARRISBURG — The uptick in cases of COVID-19 continued as the state reported Saturday an increase in cases of 1,742 across the commonwealth. Locally, 83 confirmed new cases were reported over a six-country area.
Data is not released on Sunday, so numbers reflect an increase from Friday to Saturday.
Data showed eight new deaths in Northumberland County, two in Lycoming County, and one in Columbia County. Deaths statewide were up 36, bringing the total since March to 8,344 related to COVID-19. Cases are now up to 171,050, the Department of Health reported.
Most cases, and deaths, are attributed to long-term care facilities.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,176 cases (82 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 818 cases (28 deaths)
• Columbia County, 956 cases (37 deaths)
• Union County, 558 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 558 cases (10 deaths)
• Montour County, 217 cases (5 deaths)
