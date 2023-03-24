SUNBURY — One of three people charged in a bizarre homicide case has entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Thomas Huffman, 45, entered the plea Friday morning at the Northumberland County Courthouse, according to Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger.
Huffman — along with his 44-year-old wife Dorothy Huffman and 18-year-old nephew Kayden Koser — was charged in July with criminal homicide, tamper with/fabricate evicence and abuse of corpse for the alleged murder of Richard Leroy Jameson II, at the Huffman’s residence at 415 Groover Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
On March 10, Koser entered a guilty plea to charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse.
According to Zenzinger, Dorothy Huffman has not yet entered a plea in the case.
A sentencing for Thomas Huffman has been scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 22 at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Debra Walker — who was also living with the Huffmans at the time of the alleged murder — testified at a preliminary hearing last summer that she saw the three defendants strike and beat Jameson in the front room of their trailer home.
Walker believed the incident took place in March 2020.
Eventually, Walker said she tried to help Jameson to the bathroom, but he collapsed to the floor and she observed blood. He was put on the couch with his head on a pillow, and Dorothy Huffman then allegedly slammed his head to the ground.
Over the next two hours, Walker said she sat outside in a PT Cruiser after watching Thomas Huffman and Koser remove the body in a mattress and carry it into a heavily wooded area behind the property. They also had shovels and flashlights, and returned later that night with only the shovels and lights.
Trooper James Nestico testified at the preliminary that he was alerted to the case in early June after being contacted by an acquaintance of Walker’s.
After police arrived on the scene at the Groover Road property, Nestico said he made contact with Thomas Huffman and asked if he could show officers to the site of Jameson’s remains. Huffman then led Nestico through the densely wooded area behind the house to a large tree, which he said was the approximate location of the buried body.
After cadaver dogs combed the area, excavation began the next day. A human scapula was found about 30 yards from the spot Huffman had indicated, with three small stones on top of the ground. Further excavation uncovered more skeletal remains.
