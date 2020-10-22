LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) received 2020 National Accreditation with Main Street America for the fouth-straight year.
Ellen Ruby, executive director of the LDP, has continued to maintain this recognition with the assistance of the LDP’s board of directors, executive assistant, and a multitude of volunteers and donors.
Accredited Main Street programs are evaluated annually by their coordinating program. Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC) is the coordinating program of Main Street America programs in Pennsylvania.
