District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Forgery
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Michelle Selvey, 54, of Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been charged with forgery, theft (two counts) and receiving stolen property as the result of alleged incident which occurred between March 21, 2022 and Sept. 16, 2022 at 34 Mink Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Selvey forged checks totaling $9,580 from the business account of her ex-husband, Brian Selvey, to herself.
Watsontown Police
Pedestrian struck
WATSONTOWN — Police reported that a 12-year-old boy was struck by a Subaru Outback SUV after the boy rode his bicycle into the SUV's path.
The crash incident at 11:09 p.m. July 5 at Main and Matchin streets, with the boy being transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
In addition to Watsontown police, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department and Milton police responded. Traffic was detoured for approximately 1 hour due to the crash.
State Police at Milton
Fleeing and eluding
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing from police before crashing along Interstate 180 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Avonte Gardner crashed as he was fleeing from police at a high rate of speed. While attempting to travel down exit 5 onto Route 54, troopers said the car drive off the roadway, went down an embankment and became stuck in the mud. Gardner was taken into custody.
The incident was reported by troopers to have occurred at 4:03 p.m. June 28 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people escaped injury when 2022 Hyundai Kona they were traveling in struck a deer which entered the roadway. The crash occurred at 7:51 a.m. July 5 along Interstate 80, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said driver Theresa Meza, 20, of Fort Myers, Fla., and passenger Rachel Ryder, 20, of Muncy, were uninjured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.