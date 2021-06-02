GROVE CITY — Two local residents were among 556 who received degrees from Grove City College on May 15.
Garrett Ruch, of Turbotville, earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Brent Engleman, of Milton, earned a Bachelor of Science in finance.
