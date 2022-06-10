UNIVERSITY PARK — Agricultural industry professionals, Penn State Extension educators, crop consultants and producers will have the chance to gain practical agronomic knowledge while earning certified crop adviser, pesticide and nutrient management credits at the annual Penn State Agronomic Field Diagnostic Clinic, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Agronomy Research Farm, located at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45.
The program has been set up to allow participants to attend all sessions during the day, which include the following: Nitrogen Fixation in Corn: A Demonstration of New Microbial Products.; Scouting and Management of Tar Spot of Corn; Managing Winter Wheat With a Growth Regulator; and Diagnose Soil Erosion Threat and Design Remedies to Avoid Excessive Soil Loss.
In case of rain or inclement weather, the event will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.